July 12 Valero Energy Corp bought the remaining 50 percent stake in Parkway Pipeline LLC and said it would gain increased access to eastern United States by connecting the pipeline to Colonial Pipeline Co's Gulf Coast-to-U.S. Northeast system.

Valero said its unit purchased the stake from Kinder Morgan Inc in cash.

Parkway Pipeline LLC transports refined products from Valero's St. Charles refinery in Norco, Louisiana to Collins, Mississippi. The Colonial pipeline originates at Houston, Texas and terminates at the Port of New York and New Jersey. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)