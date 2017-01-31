By Chris Prentice
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 31 Valero Energy Corp on
Tuesday signaled that record high costs to comply with the U.S.
renewable fuels program will continue this year, after the oil
refiner was hit with a ballooning tab for the program in 2016.
Valero, the largest independent U.S. oil refiner and the
first of the sector to report 2016 results, said it expects its
costs to meet annual biofuel blending targets required through
the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) to be similar in 2017 to the
$749 million last year.
"At this level, this is a significant issue for us so we
continue to work aggressively with regulators," said Chief
Executive Officer and President Joe Gorder on an investor call
to discuss earnings.
These higher reported costs come at a tumultuous time for
the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which oversees the
program. U.S. President Donald Trump, who took office this
month, has pledged to slash costly regulations. Valero and
others have been pressing EPA to make changes to the program.
Valero's 2016 total compliance tab well surpassed the $517
million the company reported paying three years earlier, when
paper credits used by oil companies to meet the requirements
soared to record high prices.
The RFS requires oil companies either blend increasing
volumes of renewable fuels into gasoline and diesel or buy
compliance credits, known as Renewable Identification Numbers
(RINs), from those that have. Prices of renewable fuel credits
in 2016 were below those record levels, but oil companies needed
more to meet higher requirements for ethanol and biodiesel use.
Valero's biofuel blending costs totaled $217 million in the
fourth quarter, $60 million higher than the year-ago period. The
year's tally of $749 million was $309 million higher than a year
earlier, Valero said in a statement on the company's 2016
results, which showed higher-than-expected profits thanks to
strong ethanol margins.
Valero is also one of the largest U.S. ethanol
manufacturers.
So-called "merchant refiners," which are unable to blend
transportation fuels and thus have to buy RINs in an opaque and
volatile market, last year requested regulators consider
changing the RFS to push the costs of compliance further
downstream as the costs swelled. EPA is currently receiving
comments on the topic.
Renewable fuel RIN prices have plunged nearly 40 percent
since Trump's election. The president has sought to install
leaders, including an EPA chief, who have been critics of the
RFS.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)