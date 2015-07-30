July 30 U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp's quarterly profit more than doubled as refining margins rose due to a steep fall in oil prices.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Valero's stockholders rose to $1.35 billion, or $2.66 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $651 million, or $1.22 per share, a year earlier.

The San Antonio-based company's operating revenue fell 28 percent to $25.12 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)