Oct 28 U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp's quarterly profit jumped 30 percent as its refining margins grew due to robust prices for refined products and low crude costs.

The company's net income from continuing operations attributable to Valero's stockholders rose to $1.38 billion, or $2.79 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.06 billion, or $2 per share, a year earlier.

Operating revenue fell 34.4 percent to $22.58 billion.

