Jan 28 U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp reported a 74 percent decline in quarterly profit, hurt partly by lower refining margins.

Net income attributable to Valero's stockholders fell to $298 million, or 62 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.16 billion, or $2.22 per share, a year earlier.

Operating revenue fell 33 percent to $18.78 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)