Jan 29 U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp reported a 5 percent fall in quarterly income, hurt by a narrower spread between Brent and WTI crude and a drop in operating profit at its ethanol business.

San Antonio-based Valero said net income from continuing operations attributable to stockholders fell to $1.22 billion, or $2.22 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $1.29 billion, or $2.38 per share, a year earlier.

Valero also said it was targeting an estimated $1 billion of drop-down transactions to Valero Energy Partners LP in 2015. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)