Jan 29 U.S. refiners Valero Energy Corp and Phillips 66 reported better-than-expected quarterly profits as they processed more cheap crude oil amid buoyant demand for gasoline.

Global oil prices have tumbled almost 60 percent since June, pulling down prices at the pump. U.S. gasoline demand rose 8 percent to 8.89 million barrels per day (bpd) over the past four weeks, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Phillips 66 said it processed a record 375,000 bpd of tight oil, nearly 12 percent more than its previous high.

Valero processed an average of 2.8 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter, up 41,000 bpd from a year earlier.

Phillips 66 said total costs and expenses fell nearly 20 percent. Valero's costs fell nearly 21 percent.

Refiners have been enjoying plump profits as growing output from U.S. shale oil and Canadian oil sands has put downward pressure on crude prices.

Still, refining earnings or operating income at both companies fell from the third quarter of 2014, when U.S. gasoline prices had not yet fallen to less than $2 per gallon in much of the country.

San Antonio-based Valero said net income from continuing operations attributable to stockholders fell to $1.22 billion, or $2.22 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $1.29 billion, or $2.38 per share, a year earlier.

The year-earlier quarter included a gain of $325 million related to the sale of the company's interest in its retail business CST Brands Inc.

Adjusted for special items, net income was $1.83 per share, well above the average analyst estimate of $1.33, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Phillips 66 reported adjusted earnings of $1.63 per share, above the average analyst estimate of $1.37.

Adjusted income at the company's marketing and specialties business more than tripled to $324 million, helped in part by lubricant and base oil margins.

