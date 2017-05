July 26 U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp's quarterly profit fell nearly 40 percent due to lower refining margins as elevated gasoline stockpiles offset healthy demand.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell to $814 million, or $1.73 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $1.35 billion, or $2.66 per share, a year earlier.

Operating revenue fell 22 percent to $19.58 billion.

