Oct 25 Valero Energy Corp, the largest independent U.S. refiner, reported a 55.5 percent plunge in quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by high gasoline inventories and costs jumped for meeting renewable fuel standards.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell to $613 million, or $1.33 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.38 billion, or $2.79 per share, a year earlier.

Valero on Tuesday also marginally lowered its 2016 capital expenditure forecast by $200 million, to around $2.4 billion.

