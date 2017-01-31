(Adds details)
Jan 31 Valero Energy Corp, the largest
independent U.S. refiner, reported a better-than-expected
quarterly profit as higher margins in its ethanol unit more than
offset weakness in its refining business.
The company reported an operating profit of $126 million in
its ethanol business for the fourth quarter, compared to a loss
of $13 million a year earlier, helped by lower corn and stronger
ethanol prices.
However, the company's refining margins were hurt by the
narrowing gap between the price of U.S. crude and
globally-traded Brent crude, to which refined products prices
are tied.
Refining throughput margin fell to $8.22 per barrel in the
fourth quarter, from $10.87 per barrel a year earlier.
Valero's refineries operated at 95 percent throughput
capacity utilization in the quarter, in line with the preceding
quarter.
The company said it expects to spend about $2.7 billion in
2017, more than the $2 billion it spent last year.
Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $367
million, or 81 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec.
31, from $298 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.
Valero also reported adjusted earnings of 81 cents per
share, while analysts on average had expected earnings of 77
cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Operating revenue rose 10.3 percent to $20.71 billion,
handily beating estimates of $17.42 billion.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)