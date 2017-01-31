(Adds details)

Jan 31 Valero Energy Corp, the largest independent U.S. refiner, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as higher margins in its ethanol unit more than offset weakness in its refining business.

The company reported an operating profit of $126 million in its ethanol business for the fourth quarter, compared to a loss of $13 million a year earlier, helped by lower corn and stronger ethanol prices.

However, the company's refining margins were hurt by the narrowing gap between the price of U.S. crude and globally-traded Brent crude, to which refined products prices are tied.

Refining throughput margin fell to $8.22 per barrel in the fourth quarter, from $10.87 per barrel a year earlier.

Valero's refineries operated at 95 percent throughput capacity utilization in the quarter, in line with the preceding quarter.

The company said it expects to spend about $2.7 billion in 2017, more than the $2 billion it spent last year.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $367 million, or 81 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $298 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.

Valero also reported adjusted earnings of 81 cents per share, while analysts on average had expected earnings of 77 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operating revenue rose 10.3 percent to $20.71 billion, handily beating estimates of $17.42 billion. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)