May 1 U.S. oil refiner Valero Energy Corp said on Tuesday that demand for U.S. exports of refined products was high, and the factors driving it could not readily change.

Valero exported 170,000 barrels per day of diesel in the first quarter, most going to Europe, and 80,000 bpd of gasoline that mostly went to Latin America, where there is a shortage of refining capacity, according to executives on a conference call.