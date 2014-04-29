April 29 Valero Energy Corp, the largest U.S. independent refining company, reported a 27 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped by higher margins for processing crude oil in the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Net income rose to $828 million, or $1.54 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $654 million, or $1.18 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath and Anna Driver; Editing by Don Sebastian)