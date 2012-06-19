Glencore to buy Rio Tinto's stake in Coal & Allied for $2.55 bln
June 9 Miner and trader Glencore Plc said on Friday it had submitted a proposal to buy Australian miner Rio Tinto's stake in Coal & Allied Industries Ltd for $2.55 billion in cash.
CHICAGO, June 19 Valero Energy Corp temporarily shut down its ethanol plant in Albion, Nebraska, on Tuesday due to poor profit margins at the facility, a company spokesman said.
The plant, which can produce 110 million gallons of the biofuel annually, was expected to restart operations before the autumn corn harvest, while none of the company's other 10 ethanol facilities were likely to idle, spokesman Bill Day said.
U.S. corn supplies are forecast to shrink to a 16-year low by the end of the summer, according to the U.S. Agriculture Department, squeezing margins at ethanol plants.
WASHINGTON, June 9 U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday urged Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states to ease their blockade against Qatar, saying it was causing unintended humanitarian consequences and affecting the U.S.-led fight against Islamic State.