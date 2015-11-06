REFILE-Mineral-rich area of Papua New Guinea lifts decades-old ban on new mining
May 2 A mineral-rich region of Papua New Guinea has lifted a 40-year-old ban on new mining and exploration, opening the way for iron ore and copper operations.
MELBOURNE Nov 6 BHP Billiton said it had yet to fully assess the extent of damage and casualties from a massive mudslide at Brazil's Samarco iron ore mine on Thursday night.
"Most of what happened there has been under the cloak of darkness," BHP Billiton Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie told reporters in Melbourne. "At daybreak, clearly we will do an awful lot more and give you further updates."
The iron ore tailings dam owned 50-50 by Vale and BHP Billiton at the Germano mine near the town of Mariana in Minas Gerais, south eastern Brazil, burst, causing the mudslide.
Civil defense authorities in Mariana said they were evacuating about 600 people to higher ground from the village of Bento Rodrigues, where television footage showed dozens of homes destroyed by the mudslide. A car rested on top of a wall where the roof of a building had been ripped off.
CHICAGO, May 1 A U.S. rule allowing lemon imports from Argentina's main producing region for the first time in 16 years will take effect this month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday, days after President Donald Trump said he was reviewing his administration's stance on the matter.