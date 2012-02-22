* Keeps dividend flat

* U.S., Brazil plants to weigh on 2012

* Oil and gas demand remains strong, industrial market lags

* Q4 EBITDA 254 mln euros vs 233 mln forecast (Adds share performance)

By Benjamin Mallet

PARIS, Feb 22 French steel-tube maker Vallourec on Wednesday forecast a weak first quarter as a sluggish European economy hurts industrial bookings outside of the oil and gas sector.

The company, a barometer for investment in heavy industry, also said full-year operating margins would be squeezed by additional capacity coming onstream at new plants in the United States and Brazil.

Fourth-quarter earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 254 million euros ($336 million), beating a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus of 233 million.

Vallourec, which said it was keeping its dividend unchanged at 1.30 euros, forecast that energy industry demand would remain strong but that economic headwinds would hold back other sectors, pulling the EBITDA margin for 2012 below the 2011 figure.

"The business environment for the oil and gas markets remains positive, driving demand for premium products," Chief Executive Philippe Crouzet said in a statement. "However, other industrial markets will be impacted by the slowdown in economic growth since the last months of 2011."

Vallourec manufactures seamless tubes for the oil, gas, petrochemical, automotive and electricity sectors, and demand for its products is heavily influenced by market conditions driving those industries.

Total sales to the energy sector make up around 78 percent of the company's annual turnover.

Fourth-quarter group net profit rose 9 percent to 117 million euros, lifted by stronger volumes at the company, which also produces building components such as the spire of the new 1 World Trade Center building in lower Manhattan.

Vallourec shares, which have lost around 28 percent of their value in the last year, closed up 0.87 percent at 56.56 euros, giving the company a market capitalisation of 6.7 billion. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Additional reporting By Christian Plumb and Elena Berton; Editing by Will Waterman)