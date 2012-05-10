* Cuts 2012 sales outlook to 5 pct growth

* Sees EBITDA margin improve more gradually than expected

* Q1 net profit down 65 pct to 29 mln euros

* Q1 sales up 4 pct to 1.2 bln euros

* No job cuts seen for European sites (Adds details, background)

By Elena Berton

PARIS, May 10 Vallourec, a French maker of seamless steel tubes, cut its sales outlook for 2012 as demand from markets outside the oil and gas sector shrank and as new sites in Brazil and the United States took longer than expected to become operational.

The company, a barometer for investment in heavy industry, said it expected sales to grow only 5 percent this year, compared with a previous forecast of 10 percent, due to weaker-than-expected orders from the power generation, industrial and automotive sectors and the uncertain economy in Europe.

" is clearly below our expectations at the beginning of the year, and even if there has been a slight improvement in orders since January, this is below what we expected and visibility remains limited," Chief Financial Officer Olivier Mallet told reporters on Thursday.

Adding to Vallourec's woes, two new plants in Brazil and the United States will become fully operational later than forecast, while the price of the iron ore sold from its Brazilian mine is significantly lower than in 2011 and does not yet show signs of recovery.

Although Vallourec's EBITDA margin is expected to rise slightly from the second quarter onwards, the improvement will be more gradual than expected, the company said.

Vallourec is targeting a full-year EBITDA margin close to 15 percent in 2012. It was 12.7 percent in the first quarter.

Net profit in the three months to March 31 slid 65 percent to 29 million euros ($37.6 million), while earnings before taxation, depreciation and amortisation declined 25 percent to 152 million.

Sales in the quarter rose 4 percent to 1.2 billion compared with the same quarter a year ago but slid 23 percent from the high level recorded in the fourth quarter.

EUROPE REORGANISATION

Vallourec is adjusting the level of activity of its European mills, the most affected by the market downturn, and is reshuffling management at its European operations but has ruled out plans for layoffs, the company said.

"We are currently at an 80 percent level of activity at our European sites, which does not justify reducing staff levels," Mallet said.

Vallourec manufactures seamless tubes for the oil, gas, petrochemical, automotive, construction and electricity sectors, and demand for its products is heavily influenced by market conditions driving those industries.

In February, it predicted first-quarter earnings would be weak as the sluggish European economy hit industrial bookings, but it still forecast a 10 percent growth in full-year sales due to buoyant oil and gas activities and higher prices passed on to customers.

Total sales to the energy sector made up around 74 percent of the company's annual turnover in 2011.

Shares in Vallourec, which have lost around 49 percent of their value in the last year, closed at 42.87 euros before the publication of the results, giving the company a market capitalization of around 5.2 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Additional reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Christian Plumb and Jane Baird)