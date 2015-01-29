* Shares down more than 6 percent
* Charge will tip company into 2014 loss
* Faces "deep, potentially lasting" change in environment
By Benjamin Mallet
PARIS, Jan 29 Steel pipe maker Vallourec
plans to write down the value of its assets by 1-1.2
billion euros ($1.1-1.35 billion), reflecting a drop in demand
from oil company customers following the plunge in crude prices.
The one-off write-down would tip the France-based company
into a net loss for 2014, it said on Thursday, citing a change
of attitude among oil firms suffering as crude trades at six
year lows below $50 a barrel, versus more than $100 a year ago.
Vallourec confirmed its June warning that underlying profits
would fall by around 10 percent from a year earlier, but said
the real concern lay ahead.
"We believe the group faces a deep and potentially lasting
change in its business environment," said Chairman Philippe
Crouzet on a conference call with reporters, pointing to oil
companies' struggle to cope with the drop in crude prices.
"The result has been severe pressure on their suppliers
right up the chain of supply."
Vallourec shares were down 6.9 percent at 18.38 euros by
0840 GMT.
The company said 500-600 million euros of the impairment
charge related to its Vallourec Sumitomo Tubos do Brazil (VSB)
unit, which included Vallourec's Brazilian joint operation with
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp, and another 500-600 million
came from Vallourec Europe CGU.
"This is an unexpected move, and now we have no visibility
on 2015," said a Paris based trader.
"Also, Vallourec has not impaired anything in the U.S.,
whereas (this) market's conditions are deteriorating rapidly as
well. The consensus should be cut substantially, and 2015 will
remain difficult, especially in the U.S."
Vallourec, which has been working in the past six months on
cutting costs, said it would give an update of progress on that
at its annual results next month.
The company reported lower third-quarter profits in
November, hurt by lower orders by its troubled major customer,
Brazilian state oil company Petrobras.
($1 = 0.8861 euros)
