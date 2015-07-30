* Sees negative 2015 EBITDA vs positive 171 mln eur
consensus
* Group cut more jobs than planned in H1
* CEO says WTI oil below $50 to have strong negative impact
(Adds CEO comments, details on U.S.)
By Michel Rose
PARIS, July 30 French steel pipe maker Vallourec
said its net loss deepened in the second quarter and
warned of further deterioration in margins in the second half of
the year in the face of falling demand from its oil and gas
customers.
Vallourec makes two-thirds of sales from the oil and gas
sector, and has been trying to cut production capacity and jobs
to cope with the downturn affecting its oil company customers
following crude oil price falls.
The group cut 1,600 jobs in the first half, more than the
1,400 it had initially planned to axe over the whole of 2015.
"It's our worst-case scenario which is becoming true, so we
went further than initially planned," Chief Executive Philippe
Crouzet told a conference call on Thursday.
Vallourec now expects full-year earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to be negative.
Analysts had on average expected 171 million euros of EBITDA,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It warned that the challenging environment in the oil and
gas markets would lead to significantly lower margins and
deliveries in the third and fourth quarters compared with those
achieved in the second.
The deterioration has been particularly brutal in North
America, which accounts for almost a third of the group's
revenue.
The number of oil rigs in operation in the United States has
collapsed by 60 percent since October, despite a stabilisation
in recent weeks.
Crouzet said the drop earlier this month in the benchmark
WTI U.S. oil price to below $50 a barrel for the first
time in four months had made a sustained rebound more elusive.
"Our analysis is that it is going to have a strong and
negative impact on this market, which is very reactive," the CEO
said.
The French company said it would cut capital expenditure to
300 million euros in 2015 from the 350 million initially
planned.
Vallourec posted a second-quarter net loss of 199 million
euros ($217 million), worse than the 76 million in the first
quarter. The 275 million first-half net loss compared with a 144
million year-earlier profit.
First-half EBITDA fell 85 percent to 66 million euros, while
revenue dropped 23 percent to 2.07 billion, it said.
Vallourec managed to post 3 million euros in free cash flow
in the first half, however, and stuck to its target for positive
free cash flow generation over the full year.
($1 = 0.9162 euros)
(Reporting by Michel Rose)