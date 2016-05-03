(Adds details, background)

PARIS May 3 Vallourec on Tuesday reported a first-quarter net loss and a drop in sales volumes to record lows, but the steel pipe maker said its results would improve in the second quarter.

The company, which supplies the oil and gas industry, said revenues in the quarter fell 36.2 percent to 671 million euros ($771.99 million) compared with the same quarter in 2015, while its net loss was 284 million euros.

Oil, gas and petrochemicals contribute about two-thirds of Vallourec's revenues. Sales in this segment in the quarter fell about 33 percent year-on-year, including in the United States where customers continued to reduce their inventory.

"As expected, the first quarter of 2016 was marked by a decrease in volumes. This new record low level illustrates the extent of the crisis the oil & gas markets are going through," Philippe Crouzet, Chairman of the Management Board, said.

A drop in oil prices of around 70 percent since mid-2014 has forced oil and gas companies to cut investment putting pressure on their suppliers.

Vallourec, which made a net loss in 2015, said market conditions would remain difficult in 2016 but long-term prospects in the industry were positive.

It said revenues and results in the second quarter were expected to be better than in the first due to a concentration of orders due to be delivered during the quarter.

Vallourec said it had successfully completed a 1 billion euro capital increase and it was pursuing efforts to cut costs further. It said negotiations to sell a majority stake in the Saint-Saulve steel mill were ongoing.

Vallourec said total headcount at end of March was down by 500 compared to end-2015. The company said in February that it was reducing investments further this year and planned to cut 2,200 jobs by 2017.

It said net debt at end-March had increased by 270 million euros compared with end-December 2015 to reach 1.789 billion, representing a gearing ratio of 65.8 percent compared to 50 percent at the end of 2015. ($1 = 0.8692 euros) (Reporting by Bate Felix. Editing by Jane Merriman)