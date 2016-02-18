(Adds details, CEO comments, background)

By Bate Felix

PARIS Feb 18 French steel pipe maker Vallourec , which supplies oil and gas companies, reported a 2015 net loss, cut investments for a second consecutive year and said it expects adverse market conditions to persist throughout 2016.

Vallourec said on Thursday it had cut 3,500 jobs, about 14 percent of its workforce, in 2015 as revenue from its core oil, gas and petrochemicals business tumbled nearly 38 percent, and it plans to cut a further 2,200 jobs by 2017.

A sustained fall in oil prices, down around 70 percent since mid-2014, has forced oil and gas companies to cut project budgets, putting a squeeze on suppliers like Vallourec.

Oil, gas and petrochemicals contribute to about a third of Vallourec's business.

"In 2015, Vallourec faced an extremely difficult business environment, characterized by major exploration and production capex cuts by its customers," Chief Executive Officer Philippe Crouzet said in a statement.

"Full-year results were severely affected by the sharp drop in high-margin oil and gas sales in the EMEA region and in North America," he said, adding that business in Brazil was hurt by a difficult economic environment and depressed iron ore prices.

Sales for 2015 fell 33.3 percent year on year to 3.8 billion euros ($4.22 billion) and it reported a net loss of 865 million euros.

The company confirmed it will not pay a 2015 dividend, and said it will cut annual investments this year to 200 million euros from a revised 268 million euros in 2015 and 388 million euros in 2014.

The adverse market conditions have left loss-making Vallourec in a precarious situation, pushing it announce a restructuring plan and a 1 billion euro new capital increase in February backed by the French government.

The restructuring will include cutting its production capacity in Europe by half, closing two rolling mills in France, one threading line in Germany and a heat treatment line in Scotland, leading to the loss of about 1,000 jobs on top of previously announced cuts.

"These measures, most of which will be implemented by 2017, will improve Vallourec's competitiveness and reinforce its financial strength, with the objective of delivering 1.2 billion to 1.4 billion euros of EBITDA in 2020," the company said.

($1 = 0.9007 euros) (Editing by David Evans)