PARIS, July 30 French steel pipe-maker Vallourec
said its net loss deepened in the second quarter and
warned of further deterioration in margins in the second half of
the year in the face of falling demand from its oil and gas
customers.
Vallourec now expects earnings before interests, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to be negative over the
full year. Analysts on average had expected 171 million euros of
EBITDA in 2015, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the second quarter the company posted a net loss of 199
million euros ($217 million), worse than the 76 million euros of
the first quarter. The 275 million euro net loss over the first
half compared to profits of 144 million euros in 2014.
In a statement on Thursday, it warned that the challenging
environment in the oil and gas markets would lead to
significantly lower margins and deliveries in the third and
fourth quarters compared to that achieved in the second quarter.
($1 = 0.9152 euros)
(Reporting by Michel Rose)