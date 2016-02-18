PARIS Feb 18 French steel pipe maker Vallourec
, which supplies oil and gas companies, reported a 2015
net loss, cut investments for the second consecutive year and
said on Thursday that it expected adverse market conditions to
persist throughout 2016.
Vallourec said it slashed 3,500 jobs in 2015 as revenue from
its core oil, gas and petrochemicals business tumbled nearly 38
percent.
A sustained fall in oil prices, down around 70 percent since
2014, has forced oil and gas companies to make drastic cuts to
project budgets, putting a squeeze on suppliers like Vallourec.
"In 2015, Vallourec faced an extremely difficult business
environment, characterized by major exploration and production
capex cuts by its customers," Chief Executive Officer Philippe
Crouzet said in a statement.
(Reporting by Bate Felix)