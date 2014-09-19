BRIEF-Singulex announces $50 mln senior secured debt facility with perceptive advisors
* Singulex announces $50 million senior secured debt facility with perceptive advisors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 19 Valneva SE :
* Joins GlaxoSmithKline in celebrating site dedication of Texas A&M pandemic influenza vaccine facility in Texas
* Says Texas vaccine site is on track for completion by end of 2015, to be followed by start-up phase in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Singulex announces $50 million senior secured debt facility with perceptive advisors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oncobiologics - will use proceeds from sale of additional notes, warrants for working capital purposes, to support ongoing development work