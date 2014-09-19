Sept 19 Valneva SE :

* Joins GlaxoSmithKline in celebrating site dedication of Texas A&M pandemic influenza vaccine facility in Texas

* Says Texas vaccine site is on track for completion by end of 2015, to be followed by start-up phase in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)