Nov 17 Valneva SE :

* Announces two new EB66 cell line research license agreements in Japan

* Agreements signed to develop human and veterinary vaccines in Valneva's EB66 cell line

* First agreement signed with global pharmaceutical company, operating in in more than 50 countries

* Second agreement signed with Japanese animal vaccine manufacturer

