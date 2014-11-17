BRIEF-Deerfield Management Co announces plan to acquire Adeptus Health
* Adeptus Health and Deerfield join forces to enable high quality emergency care
Nov 17 Valneva SE :
* Announces two new EB66 cell line research license agreements in Japan
* Agreements signed to develop human and veterinary vaccines in Valneva's EB66 cell line
* First agreement signed with global pharmaceutical company, operating in in more than 50 countries
* Second agreement signed with Japanese animal vaccine manufacturer
* Abbvie announces topline results from two phase 3 studies investigating veliparib in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer and early-stage triple-negative breast cancer