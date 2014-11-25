Nov 25 Valneva SE :

* Announces publication of pre-clinical data for its Lyme/ Borrelia vaccine candidate in international scientific journal PLOS ONE

* Publication shows vaccine candidate can provide protection against majority of borrelia species pathogenic for humans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)