Dec 11 Valneva SE :
* Valneva and BLiNK Therapeutics Ltd. announce launch of new
biotech company
* New private Biotech company will be specialized in the
discovery of innovative monoclonal antibodies
* New company will be headquartered in Lyon, France and will
be named BLiNK Biomedical SAS
* Says JV has already secured its first round of financing
* Says their goal is to be able to concentrate on vaccine
research and development while still benefitting from its
VIVA|Screen antibody technology through this joint venture
