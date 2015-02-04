BRIEF-Shanghai Kehua Bioengineering sees H1 FY 2017 net profit down 20 pct to up 10 pct
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 20 percent to increase by 10 percent, or to be 110.5 million yuan to 151.9 million yuan
Feb 4 Valneva SE :
* Announces the completion of its 45 million euro ($51.6 million) capital increase
* Capital increase was oversubscribed with a subscription ratio of approximately 180.0 pct
* Issues 18,231,466 new ordinary shares
* Subscription price was 2.47 euros per new ordinary share
