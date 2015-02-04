Feb 4 Valneva SE :

* Announces the completion of its 45 million euro ($51.6 million) capital increase

* Capital increase was oversubscribed with a subscription ratio of approximately 180.0 pct

* Issues 18,231,466 new ordinary shares

* Subscription price was 2.47 euros per new ordinary share