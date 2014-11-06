Nov 6 Valneva SE :
* Balanced EBITDA of 0.0 million euros in Q3 2014 versus
loss of 5.5 million euros in Q3 2013
* Group still expects negative EBITDA in the near future due
to research and development investments, it confirms its
objective to be EBITDA profitable in the mid-term
* Net loss decreased to 2.6 million euros in Q3 2014 versus
10.0 milion euros in Q3 2013
* Revenue and grants were down to 12.8 million euros in Q3
2014 versus 14.7 milion euors in Q3 2013
* Reconfirms its 2014 overall IFRS revenue expectations of
between 40 - 45 million euros
* Reaffirms its prior guidance of a significant improvement
of its operational results (excluding any non-cash amortization
and impairment charges) in 2014
