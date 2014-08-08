Aug 8 Valneva SE :
* Says H1 net loss of EUR 12.2 million versus EUR 22.0 million
year ago
* Sees for 2014, an increase of ifrs revenue at EUR 40-45
million
* Says revenues in H1 went after sale of cmo business unit
slightly to EUR 16.5
million versus EUR 17.4 million pro forma in H1 2013
* Sees significant improvement in operating results 2014
compared to pro forma
figures for two merged companies (vivalis and intercell)
* Says expects further net loss in FY 2014
* Says EBITDA losses in H1 2014 decreased to EUR -3.6 mln (EUR
-12.7 mln compared to pro forma in H1 2013)
