Aug 8 Valneva SE : * Says H1 net loss of EUR 12.2 million versus EUR 22.0 million year ago * Sees for 2014, an increase of ifrs revenue at EUR 40-45 million * Says revenues in H1 went after sale of cmo business unit slightly to EUR 16.5

million versus EUR 17.4 million pro forma in H1 2013 * Sees significant improvement in operating results 2014 compared to pro forma

figures for two merged companies (vivalis and intercell) * Says expects further net loss in FY 2014 * Says EBITDA losses in H1 2014 decreased to EUR -3.6 mln (EUR -12.7 mln compared to pro forma in H1 2013)