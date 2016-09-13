(Adds details of transaction throughout)
SAO PAULO, Sept 13 Grupo Globo SA, Latin
America's largest media conglomerate, agreed on Tuesday to buy
out the stake that partner Grupo Folha had in Valor Econômico
newspaper for an undisclosed sum, as Brazil's worst recession in
eight decades forces publishers to shed jobs and sell assets.
In a statement published on the website of newspaper O
Globo, Rio de Janeiro-based Grupo Globo said the transaction
requires approval from antitrust watchdog Cade. Both Grupo Globo
and Grupo Folha had a 50 percent stake each in Valor Econômico,
which was founded in 2000 to focus on finance and economics
news.
Grupo Folha, which is controlled by Brazil's Frias family
and owns the country's largest paper in circulation, has cut
coverage areas to reduce costs. Last week, employees at the
flagship Folha de S. Paulo newspaper were told that several news
departments would be folded into three different groups,
according to sources briefed on the matter.
Folha's decision to drop Valor coincides with traditional
media companies facing more competition from the Internet for
news. Newspaper circulation in Brazil has declined every year
since 2012, forcing publishers to adopt paywall systems and
offering a limited number of stories for free.
At the start of the decade, Valor spent heavily to set up a
financial information terminal to cater to bank and fund
clients, many of which have had to shrink operations amid a four
year downturn. According to a Valor article published in May
2015, Valor spent about 150 million reais ($46 million) to
establish the so-called Valor-PRO and online platforms.
Thomson Reuters Corp, the parent company of Reuters News,
competes with Valor in providing financial data and news to
investors.
Brazil's media market is dominated by families, such as the
Marinhos, who control Grupo Globo and command half of the
printed editorial market in Brazil alongside the Civita family's
Grupo Abril SA.
($1 = 3.2690 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer;
Editing by Grant McCool)