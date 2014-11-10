German stocks - Factors to watch on April 26
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 26 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
Nov 10 Valora Holding AG :
* Says acquisition of Naville in french-speaking Switzerland to expand Valora's kiosk and convenience-store business to nationwide scale
* Says purchase includes attractively located Geneva property
* Says Naville integration will not require any significant investments by Valora and should be largely completed during 2015
* Says enterprise-value (EV) purchase price of 90 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has been notified by HNA Group that it has exceeded threshold of 15 pct due to an agreement with third parties to purchase 16.79 pct of shares of Dufry AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)