Nov 10 Valora Holding AG :

* Says acquisition of Naville in french-speaking Switzerland to expand Valora's kiosk and convenience-store business to nationwide scale

* Says purchase includes attractively located Geneva property

* Says Naville integration will not require any significant investments by Valora and should be largely completed during 2015

* Says enterprise-value (EV) purchase price of 90 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: