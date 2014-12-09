Dec 9 Valora Holding AG :

* Initiates significant cooperation with innovative social-commerce agency Dealini (Schweiz) AG

* Says takes 40 pct equity stake in Dealini (Schweiz) AG, a social-commerce agency specialising in combined online and offline marketing solutions

* Says both parties have agreed that further details of transaction will remain confidential Source text: bit.ly/1s7b0Nq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)