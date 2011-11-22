* Q4 adj EPS $0.84 vs est $0.70

* Rev rose 19 pct

* Sees 2012 adj EPS $2.87-3.07 vs est $2.81

* Shares up 8 pct

Nov 22 Paint and coatings maker Valspar Corp posted fourth-quarter results that beat analysts' estimates on strong growth in its paint business and forecast robust adjusted earnings for fiscal 2012.

The Minneapolis-based company expects to post adjusted earnings of $2.87 to $3.07 per share in 2012, compared with the $2.81 forecast by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the fourth quarter, net loss was $295.7 million, or $3.18 a share, compared with a profit of $51.3 million, or 51 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding an impairment charge of 409.7 million, it earned 84 cents a share.

Revenue rose 19 percent to $1.05 billion.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 70 cents per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

Shares of the company were up 8 percent on Tuesday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)