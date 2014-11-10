Nov 10 Value Management & Research AG :

* Says Q3 net income 126,000 euros versus loss of 29,000 euros year ago

* Says first nine months result after taxes of 446 thousand euros(first nine months 2013: profit of 73 thousand euros)

* Says 9-month revenue of 1.746 million euros versus 2.108 million euros year ago