BRIEF-Reliance Capital says unit Reliance Home Finance on track for exchange listing
* All shareholders of co to receive 1 free share of Reliance Home Finance for every 1 share held in co as part of listing proposal
Nov 10 Value Management & Research AG :
* Says Q3 net income 126,000 euros versus loss of 29,000 euros year ago
* Says first nine months result after taxes of 446 thousand euros(first nine months 2013: profit of 73 thousand euros)
* Says 9-month revenue of 1.746 million euros versus 2.108 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, April 26 BHP Billiton has put its Fayetteville shale gas assets in the United States back on the block, the world's largest miner said on Wednesday, as it seeks to focus on more lucrative opportunities in oil.