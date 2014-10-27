BRIEF-Trilogy International Partners prices US$350 mln of senior secured notes
* Trilogy international partners says notes will bear interest at rate of 8.875% per annum, will be issued at 99.506% of face value and mature in 2022
Oct 27 Hong Kong-based fund management company Value Partners Group Ltd appointed Mayank Parekh as director and managing partner for Asia and Demetrio Di Martino to lead telecom media technology practice in Asia.
Parekh, who was formerly a partner with McKinsey & Co, will focus on the firm's business strategy for the region.
Value Partners also named Yeo Soo Ruey to lead the company's Asia wide private equity practice.
Yeo, who joins Singapore office, was with PriceWaterhouse Coopers prior to Value Partners. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)
* CareDx Inc - constanti will remain with company until june 30th to facilitate a smooth transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: