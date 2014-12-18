BRIEF-Global Ferronickel Holdings says FY revenues of 3.77 bln pesos
* For FY 2016 revenues of 3.77 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 18 Value8 NV :
* Acquires majority stake in Kersten
* Acquires 60 percent stake in Kersten
* Expects acquisition to have a clear positive effect on their earnings per share
* Acquisition will be completely financed out of available cash of Value8 and existing credit facilities
* Expects a rise in revenue of Value8 of 30 percent as an effect of this acquisition
* Acquisition will be finalized in coming weeks Source text: bit.ly/13BhER9 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* For FY 2016 revenues of 3.77 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Focus financial partners to receive significant investment from Stone Point Capital and KKR