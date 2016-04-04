NEW YORK, April 4 Activist investor ValueAct
Capital vowed to fight a lawsuit brought against it by the U.S.
Department of Justice on Monday over its role in the $35 billion
merger of oilfield service provider Halliburton Co's and
Baker Hughes Inc.
ValueAct said it will "vigorously" defend its position.
The Department of Justice said earlier on Monday it had sued
ValueAct Capital for violating pre-merger notification
requirements related to Halliburton's deal to buy rival Baker
Hughes.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty)