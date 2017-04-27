NEW YORK, April 27 Buyout firm KKR & Co
said on Thursday it welcomed the investment from activist
shareholder ValueAct Capital, which currently owns less than
five percent of KKR.
"We welcome ValueAct's ownership," Scott Nuttall, head of
global capital and asset management group at KKR, told analysts
on an earnings call. KKR had posted better-than-expected
first-quarter results earlier on Thursday.
"We've had discussions, and I think they understand and
share the vision we have for the business of the firm," Nuttall
said.
ValueAct said for the first time earlier on Thursday that it
had taken a stake in KKR.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)