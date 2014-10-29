(Corrects headline to remove words "from McKinsey" as Parekh did not join directly from McKinsey)

Oct 28 Value Partners appointed Mayank Parekh as director and managing partner for Asia and Demetrio Di Martino to lead telecom media technology (TMT) practice in Asia.

The management consultancy also named Yeo Soo Ruey to lead its Asia-wide private equity practice.

Parekh, who was formerly a partner with McKinsey & Co, will focus on the firm's business strategy for the region.

Yeo, who joins its Singapore office, was with PriceWaterhouse Coopers prior to Value Partners.