Oct 28 Value Partners appointed Mayank Parekh as
director and managing partner for Asia and Demetrio Di Martino
to lead telecom media technology (TMT) practice in Asia.
The management consultancy also named Yeo Soo Ruey to lead
its Asia-wide private equity practice.
Parekh, who was formerly a partner with McKinsey & Co, will
focus on the firm's business strategy for the region.
Yeo, who joins its Singapore office, was with
PriceWaterhouse Coopers prior to Value Partners.
