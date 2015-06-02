(The opinions expressed here are those of the author.)
By Peter Van Buren
June 2 Iraqi security forces lost 2,300 Humvee
armored vehicles when Islamic State overran the northern city of
Mosul in June 2014, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on
Sunday in an interview with Iraqiya state television. Coupled
with previous losses of American weapons, the conclusion is
simple: The United States is effectively supplying Islamic State
with tools of war the militant group cannot otherwise hope to
acquire from its patrons.
In addition to the Humvees, Iraqi forces previously
abandoned significant types and numbers of heavy weapons to
Islamic State. For example, losses to Islamic State include at
least 40 M1A1 main battle tanks, as well as small arms and
ammunition, including 74,000 machine guns, and as many as 52
M198 howitzer mobile gun systems.
"We lost a lot of weapons," Abadi admitted.
To help replenish Iraq's motor pool, the U.S. State
Department last year approved a sale to Iraq of 1,000 Humvees,
along with their armor upgrades, machine guns and grenade
launchers. The United States previously donated 250 Mine
Resistant Armored Personnel carriers (MRAPs) to Iraq, plus
unaccountable amounts of material left behind when American
forces departed in 2011. The United States is currently in the
process of moving to Iraq 175 M1A1 Abrams main battle tanks,
55,000 rounds of main tank-gun ammunition, $600 million in
howitzers and trucks, $700 million worth of Hellfire missiles
and 2,000 AT-4 rockets.
The Hellfires and AT-4s, anti-tank weapons, are presumably
going to be used to help destroy the American armor in the hands
of Islamic State. The United States is also conducting air
strikes to destroy weapons seized by Islamic State. It's a
surreal state of affairs in which American weaponry is being
sent into Iraq to destroy American weaponry previously sent into
Iraq. If a new sequel to Catch-22 were to be written, this would
be the plot line.
The United States also continues to spend money on training
the Iraqi military. Some 3,000 American soldiers are currently
in Iraq preparing Iraqi soldiers to perhaps someday fight
Islamic State; many of the Americans are conducting the training
on former military bases abandoned by the United States
following Gulf War 2.0. In addition, some $1.2 billion in
training funds for Iraq were tucked into an omnibus spending
bill that Congress passed earlier this year. This is in spite of
the sad reality that from 2003 to 2011, the United States spent
$25 billion training Iraqi security forces.
The return on these training investments? The Iraqi army had
30,000 soldiers in Mosul, who ran away in the face of about
1,000 Islamic State fighters. The same thing happened just a few
weeks ago in Ramadi, where 10,000 Iraqi soldiers, collapsing
faster than a cardboard box in the rain, fled ahead of only 400
Islamic State fighters. The Iraqis left behind more weapons.
In an interview with me a year ago, Chris Coyne, professor
of economics at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University,
predicted this exact scenario well before the United States sent
troops back into Iraq:
"The United States government provided significant amounts
of military hardware to the Iraqi government with the intention
that it would be used for good. However, during the Islamic
State offensive, many of the Iraqis turned and ran, leaving
behind the United States-supplied hardware. This weapons
windfall may further alter the dynamics in Syria.
"Now the United States government wants to provide more
military supplies to the Iraqi government to combat Islamic
State. But I haven't heard many people recognizing, let alone
discussing, the potential negative unintended consequences of
doing so. How do we know the weapons and supplies will be used
as desired? Why should we have any confidence that supplying
more military hardware to a country with a dysfunctional and
ineffective government will lead to a good outcome either in
Iraq or in the broader region?"
The impact of all these heavy weapons falling into Islamic
State hands is significant for American foreign policy goals in
the Middle East. A report prepared for the United Nations
Security Council warns that Islamic State possesses sufficient
reserves of small arms, ammunition and vehicles to wage its war
in Syria and Iraq for two more years.
And that presumes the United States won't be losing more
tools of war to Islamic State, thanks to the Iraqi army.
(Peter Van Buren)