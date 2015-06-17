(Peter Van Buren, who served in the State Department for 24
years, is the author of "We Meant Well: How I Helped Lose the
Battle for the Hearts and Minds of the Iraqi People." The
opinions expressed here are those of the author.)
By Peter Van Buren
June 17 Words seem to mean different things in
the Middle East. "Training" is a new term for escalation, and
"Iraq" seems more and more like the Arabic word for Vietnam.
But the terms "slippery slope" and "quagmire" still mean
what they have always meant.
In 2011, making good on a campaign promise that helped land
him in the White House, President Barack Obama closed out
America's eight-year war in Iraq. Disengaged, redeployed, packed
up, departed.
Then America went back. In August 2014, Obama turned an
emotional appeal to save the Yazidi people from Islamic State
into a bombing campaign. A massive tap was turned and arms
flowed into the region. The number of American soldiers in Iraq
zoomed up to 3,100, quietly joined by some 6,300 civilian
contractors. The reputed mission was training - or whipping the
Iraqi Army into shape.
After another inglorious retreat of the Iraqi Army, this
time in Ramadi, the Obama administration last week announced a
change: America will send 450 more troops to establish a new
base at al Taqaddum, Anbar Province.
It is clear the United States no longer believes the Iraqi
Army exists. What is left of it is largely a politically correct
distribution tool for American weapons, and a fiction for the
media. America will instead work directly with three sectarian
militias in their separate de facto states (current bases in
America's Iraqi archipelago include one in Sunni Anbar, another
in Kurdish territory and three in Shi'ite-controlled areas). The
hope is that the militias will divert their attention from one
another long enough to focus on Islamic State. It is, of course,
impossible; everyone in Iraq - except the Americans - knows
Islamic State is a symptom of a broader civil war, not a
stand-alone threat to anyone's homeland.
It is also significant that the United States will
circumvent Baghdad's objections to arming and training Sunni
tribes. Baghdad has not sent any new recruits to the U.S.
training facility at Ain al-Asad, in Sunni territory, for about
six weeks; the United States will instead engage directly with
Sunni recruits at Taqaddum. Obama's new plan will also bring
U.S. arms for the Sunnis straight into the new base, bypassing
Baghdad's control.
This is likely only the beginning of Obama's surge. General
Martin Dempsey, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, outlined the
establishment of what he called "lily pads" - American base-lets
scattered around the country. Of course, like Taqaddum, these
lily pads will require hundreds more American military advisers
to serve as flies, at risk of being snapped up by an Islamic
State frog. Any attack on U.S. troops would require a response,
a cycle that could draw the U.S. deeper into open conflict.
The new strategy also revises the role of American troops in
Iraq. "Advise and assist" is the new "training." While careful
to say Americans would not engage in combat per se, signals
suggest advice and assistance will be dispensed quite close to
the front.
In sum: More troops, more bases, more forward-leaning roles,
all operating at times against the will of a host government the
United States appears to have lost patience with. The bright
light of victory is years down a long tunnel.
We've seen this before. It was Vietnam.
Some details are different. The jumps from air power to
trainers to advisors to combat troops took years in the Vietnam
War. Obama has reached the advisor stage in just months. The
Iranians fighting in Iraq do share a short-term goal with the
United States in pushing back Islamic State, but like the
Russians and Chinese in Vietnam, ultimately have an agenda in
conflict with American policy.
Meanwhile, similarities scream. As in Vietnam, a series of
U.S.-midwifed governments in Baghdad have failed to follow
Washington's orders; they have proceeded independently amid
incompetence and corruption. Both wars are characterized as good
versus evil (baby killers in Vietnam, jihadis chopping off heads
with swords in Iraq); both were sold under questionable
pretenses (humanitarian intervention in Iraq, reaction to an
alleged but doubtful attack on U.S. Navy ships in the Gulf of
Tonkin in 1964) and as part of a great global struggle (against
communism, against Islamic extremism). Despite the stakes
claimed, few allies, if any, join in. In each war, the titular
national army - trained, advised and retrained at great cost -
would not fight for its country. The host country is charged
with ultimate responsibility for resolving its
(American-created) problems, even as America assumes a greater
role.
In Vietnam, Americans were caught between two sides of a
civil war. Iraq has at least three but, once again, America sits
in the center, used by all, trusted by none. One even sees in
Obama a touch of Vietnam-era Secretary of Defense Robert
McNamara. In its obituary, the New York Times wrote, "
concluded well before leaving the Pentagon that the war was
futile, but he did not share that insight with the public until
late in life. In 1995, he took a stand against his own conduct
of the war, confessing in a memoir that it was 'wrong, terribly
wrong.' " Like McNamara, Obama's years-long uncertain approach
to Iraq may suggest he privately knows the war can't be won, but
publicly escalates it anyway, caught in the roller-coaster of
his times and its politics.
One difference between Iraq and Vietnam, however, is sharp
as a razor. The United States eventually left Vietnam.
Disengaged, redeployed, packed up, departed. But unlike in Iraq,
the United States was not foolish enough to go back.
(Peter Van Buren)