BRUSSELS Feb 24 Belgian lingerie maker Van de Velde on Tuesday said orders for its wholesale division at the beginning of the year were higher for 2015 than at the same time last year and growth should also continue in its retail divisions in the Netherlands, Germany and Britain.

The group said core profit in 2014 was 19 percent higher than in the previous year at 57.7 million euros ($65.36 million), buoyed by growth in its wholesale business and better selling prices.

Van de Velde added, however, that would take another impairment on its U.S. brand Intimacy in 2015, after having already written off 31.4 million euros in 2014.

It said that after the additional 15.1 million euro write-off, the goodwill and value of the brand in its books would be zero. ($1 = 0.8828 euros)