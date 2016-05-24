(Adds Shanks CEO, Van Gansewinkel comments, details,
background)
By Esha Vaish and Anthony Deutsch
May 24 Britain's Shanks Group Plc is
considering a bid for Van Gansewinkel Groep BV, Benelux's
largest waste management company, for an undisclosed sum, the
companies said.
Shanks said on Tuesday it would submit an indicative
non-binding proposal to Van Gansewinkel's board after due
diligence. If it decided to put in a bid, it would make an
announcement in about three weeks, it added.
"We're very clear on what is the strategic value of this
deal and what we will be able to build and create in terms of
the market and our position," Shanks CEO Peter Dilnot said.
This follows a Mergermarket report on Monday that Van
Gansewinkel was being sold by its consortium of creditors and
those participating in the auction included Germany's Remondis
, Suez Environnement Company SA and Shanks.
A combination of Van Gansewinkel with Shanks or Suez
Environnement would bring together two of the three largest
players in the Dutch recycling market, a consolidation analysts
say is needed to reduce over capacity.
Dutch recyclers have struggled due to European laws on
reducing waste volumes in the Netherlands and a long-running
slump in the domestic construction market.
Van Gansewinkel's sales fell 2 percent to 945 million euros
in 2015, while core earnings (EBITDA), before exceptional items,
fell 18 percent to 82 million euros, its annual report said.
The company was created by the merger of AVR and Van
Gansewinkel by private equity firms CVC and KKR
in February 2007. The 2.2 billion euro deal left it saddled with
significant debt.
Van Gansewinkel spokesman Jurriaan Spoel said the company
was attracting interest now, after a refinancing last year that
had led to a "big reduction" in its debt.
"Our improved figures have attracted interest and Shanks has
said it will submit a formal offer," he told Reuters.
Mergermarket said KKR and CVC turned Van Gansewinkel over to
its creditors in a debt for equity swap around mid-2015.
The company's consolidated net debt stood at 230 million
euros as of Dec. 31, down from 702 million euros in 2014.
Shanks' Dilnot said the British company was one of "a number
of parties" that he believed had been approached.
Shanks, which has a market value of about 320 million
pounds, said any deal would be considered a reserve takeover
under UK law. Its shares were suspended from trading pending a
further announcement.
Remondis spokesman Michael Schneider declined to comment.
Suez Environnement did not immediately return a request seeking
comment.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru and Anthony Deutsch in
Amsterdam; Additional reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by
Sunil Nair and David Evans)