Aug 26 Van Lanschot Nv :

* Net profit up in first half year at 49.4 million euro (H1 2013: 36.3 million euro)

* Our client assets have increased further to 56.1 billion euro

* H1 addition to loan provision down to eur 35.5 million (h1 2013: 41.5 million euro)

* H1 common equity Tier I ratio up to 13.8 pct

* H1 interest income 106.6 million euro (H1 2013: 107.9 million euro); interest margin 1.21 pct (H1 2013: 1.23 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: