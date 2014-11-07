Nov 7 Van Lanschot NV :

* Total client assets is 56.9 billion euros on Sept. 30, up by 0.8 billion euros compared to June 30

* Phase-In Common Equity Tier I Ratio 1 goes up to 14.1 pct in Q3

* Fully Loaded Common Equity Tier I Ratio maintained stable at 11.8 pct in Q3