(Peter Van Buren, who served in the State Department for 24
years, is the author of "We Meant Well: How I Helped Lose the
Battle for the Hearts and Minds of the Iraqi People," a look at
the waste and mismanagement of the Iraqi reconstruction. His
latest book is "Ghosts of Tom Joad: A Story of the #99 Percent."
The opinions expressed are his own.)
By Peter Van Buren
Aug 23 Former Secretary of State Colin Powell
blamed Hillary Clinton for "trying to pin" her email scandal on
him.
Earlier last week, the New York Times, citing FBI notes from
an interview with Hillary Clinton and an upcoming book, reported
during a dinner conversation in 2009, Powell advised Clinton to
use a personal email account as an efficient way to communicate.
Powell says he has no recollection of the conversation, though
he did write Clinton an email after she started using her
private email server, describing his limited use of a personal
AOL email account.
The media on this story missed the context, and simply
played it as a he said-she said piece. Here's the likely full
story.
The Full Story
What was almost certainly in the email Powell sent Clinton
was the story of his successful efforts to drag the State
Department into the modern age. I worked for State during that
period of time, and watched it happen.
When the rest of the world was working on PCs and using
then-modern software in their offices, State clung to an old,
clunky mainframe system made by the now-defunct company WANG.
WANG's version of a word processor was only a basic text editor
with no font or formatting tools. Spell check was an option many
locations did not have installed. IBM had bid on a contract to
move State to PCs in 1990, but was rejected in favor of a
renewal of the WANG mainframes.
WANG email, itself seen inside State Department as a major
innovation when launched in 1991 (dates are approximate, as
upgrades took place globally on a rolling basis), worked only
inside the Department until around 1995 or so, when it could
finally be used to send and receive outside email via a
cumbersome workaround. Until then, State could not communicate
by email with any other government agency, never mind a public
rapidly moving online.
Until Powell demanded the change, internet at State was
limited to stand-alone, dial up access that had to be procured
locally. Offices had, if they were lucky, one stand alone PC off
in the corner connected to a noisy modem. If you wanted to use
it, you needed in most cases to stand in line and wait your
turn.
Leading By Example
Powell, coming out of the military where information is seen
as a force multiplier, did what he had always done, lead by
example. He demanded desktop internet and email for himself, and
told everyone about it. He then demanded the same for
ambassadors overseas.
When the sky did not fall via these "tests," he used his
full powers as Secretary of State to overcome multiple
bureaucratic obstacles and implement desktop internet for State
worldwide. It was a massive game changer. I remember receiving
internal staff-wide messages from Powell, saying that he checks
his email and the news online when he enters the office, even
before his paper memo stack, and we should, too!
Without Powell, the arrival of modern communications at
State would have been delayed for years.
So What Did Powell Tell Clinton About Email?
Despite Clinton's claim that Colin Powell "told her" to use
commercial email for her government business, it is very
unlikely that is what he said.
The way I see it, there's about a 99.9 percent probability
that he discussed his signature accomplishment at State with
her, and cited his own limited, almost experimental, use of an
AOL email account, as an example of how to break down the
technical, security, bureaucratic, and cultural barriers that
still plague the State Department today.
After all, if the boss does it, so will the staff. In
Powell's case, that was a positive example. What example did
Clinton set?
(Disclosure: Following the publication - during Clinton's
time as secretary of state - of my book critical of the State
Department's role in the Iraq War, the department unsuccessfully
carried out termination proceedings against me. Instead, I
retired voluntarily.)
(Peter Van Buren)