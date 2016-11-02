(Peter Van Buren, a 24 year State Department veteran, is the
By Peter Van Buren
Nov 2 There are many reasons why Federal Bureau
of Investigation Director James Comey could be interested in the
Hillary Clinton-Huma Abedin emails on Anthony Weiner's home
computer. The majority of those reasons for Comey's involvement
have been laid out across the media spectrum.
But there may be another reason. Since we are spending so
much of this election cycle on the Russians, let's think like
Russian intelligence officers. What if this is not partisan?
What if Comey is looking for spies?
Professional intelligence officers do not risk international
incidents to play the equivalent of pranks on nation states, say
by embarrassing the Democratic National Committee with leaked
documents months before an election. That's Wikileaks-level
stuff. No, when you want to rig an election, you rig an
election. Have a look at the way the CIA historically
manipulated elections - assassinations, massive demonstrations,
paid off protesters and journalists, serious stuff directly
affecting leaders and votes.
Now have a look at the National Security Agency documents
from whistleblower Edward Snowden, and the incredible efforts
the NSA goes to gather information. It is not to play political
tricks. The world of real intelligence gathering is all about
"the take": information. Russian President Vladimir Putin (or
Barack Obama, or...) doesn't likely have on his desk a proposal
to risk cyberwar to expose a CNN contributor for handing over
debate questions. He wants hard information he can use to make
significant decisions. What is Obama thinking, what are his
plans, what are his negotiating points ahead of the next
summit... information at a global, strategic level.
That's worth risking retaliation, maybe even a
confrontation, for. How do you get to that kind of stuff?
How intelligence gathering works is in the end very simple:
who has access to the information you want, what are their
vulnerabilities, and how do you exploit those vulnerabilities to
get the information. In other words, what does the target want
(attention, sex, money, an appeal to patriotism or vanity, or in
Weiner's case, most likely simply a new person to sext with) and
how can you give it to them?
As secretary of state, Clinton had access to extraordinarily
sensitive material, both classified and unclassified. Abedin is
arguably the most powerful person in Clinton's circle, and had
access to much or all of that information. What Abedin knew
would have been of great interest to Moscow.
How to get the info? Abedin's husband has admitted that he
is a compulsive sexter. He prowls online message boards, and
seemingly does little to hide his identity while doing it. He is
the kind of dream package of vulnerabilities an intelligence
officer waits a whole career to have fall into their lap.
Baiting the trap appears to be easy. As recently as August
Weiner was in a flirty chat with someone he thought was a woman
named Nikki, but was actually Nikki's male, Republican friend
using the account to troll him. (Weiner later claimed he knew he
was being set up.)
For the Russians, contacting Weiner would have been as easy
as posting a few fake sexy photos and waiting for him to take a
bite. Placing malware on his computer to see what was there was
as easy as trading a few more photos with him. He clicks, he
loads the malware, National Security Agency 101 level stuff. An
intelligence officer then has access to Weiner's computer, as
well as his home wireless network, and who knows what else. An
internet-enabled nanny cam? A smartphone camera? Abedin's own
devices attached to that same network? It seems an easy, cheap,
predictable kind of fishing expedition.
To be fair, I doubt any intelligence officer could have
believed their own eyes when they realized Weiner's computer was
laden with what could be official United States government
documents. Somebody in Moscow may have gotten a helluva
promotion this year.
Now remember, this didn't come from "several anonymous
government officials." It's all made up, just like a spy novel.
Because no real Russian intelligence officer could ever have put
these pieces together like this.
Full disclosure: Following the publication - during Clinton's
time as secretary of state - of my book critical of the State
Department's role in the Iraq War, the department unsuccessfully
carried out termination proceedings against me. Instead, I
retired voluntarily.
