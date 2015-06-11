June 11 U.S. regulators have inappropriately
expanded the approved use of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc's
sleep disorder drug Hetlioz beyond its original
indication for use in blind people, the consumer watchdog Public
Citizen said on Thursday.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the drug in
January 2014 to treat Non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder in blind
patients. But that is not what was put on the drug's label. The
label says the drug is indicated for use in patients with
Non-24, not blind patients with Non-24.
The discrepancy opens the door for the drug to be used in a
wide range of sleep disorders in patients who are not blind,
Public Citizen said. Companies are not allowed to market drugs
for conditions for which they have not been approved, though
physicians are allowed to prescribe them for "off-label" use.
The FDA appears not to have asked the company to change the
Hetlioz label. Instead it issued a second approval letter in
October last year noting that its initial approval contained an
error in the indications for use section.
The revised approval notes the drug is approved for Non-24
in general, while noting the condition is experienced "almost
exclusively" by blind people.
Public Citizen has filed a petition with the agency
requesting that the label be revised to reflect the use for
which the drug was tested and approved. It also requests that
the label include information related to carcinogenic and
toxicity effects seen in animal studies.
The FDA said it would review the petition and respond
directly to Public Citizen. Vanda declined to comment.
Hetlioz was approved under the FDA's orphan drug pathway,
which provides tax and other incentives for drug companies to
develop treatments for rare diseases that affect fewer than
200,000 people. Non-24 disorder is estimated by the FDA to
affect 100,000 people who are blind.
The drug generated sales of $12.8 million in 2014.
Public Citizen said the FDA is violating legal standards for
drug approval, which require companies to provide scientific
evidence from clinical trials proving their products are safe
and effective.
Sandy Walsh, an FDA spokeswoman, said there are
circumstances in which the agency can approve a drug for an
unstudied group, for example under a rule allowing approval
based on animal data. She did not say agency had used this
provision to authorize use of Hetlioz in patients who are not
blind.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)