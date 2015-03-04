(Adds detail, updates shares)
March 4 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc said
its experimental atopic dermatitis drug failed a mid-stage study
to treat chronic itching.
Atopic dermatitis or eczema is a chronic skin rash or
inflammation that often appears in infancy. It affects between 9
and 30 percent of the U.S. population, according to the National
Institutes of Health. The cause of the disease is unknown.
The study data showed no statistical difference between
patients on the drug, tradipitant, and those on a placebo, due
to a "very high placebo effect", the company said on Wednesday.
However, a subsequent analysis showed that patients with
higher levels of tradipitant exposure at the time of assessment
had clinically meaningful responses to the drug, Vanda said,
adding that additional studies may be needed to confirm the
findings.
Vanda licensed tradipitant from Eli Lilly and Co in
2012.
Vanda has two other drugs approved for use in the United
States. The company regained the U.S. and Canada rights for its
schizophrenia drug Fanapt from Novartis AG late last
year.
Vanda also markets Hetlioz, which is used to regulate the
internal body clocks of blind patients and help normalize sleep
patterns.
Vanda's shares, which closed at $11.06 on the Nasdaq, were
down nearly 6 percent in after-hours trading.
