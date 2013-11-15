AMSTERDAM Nov 15 Van de Velde NV :
* Expects to maintain consolidated turnover at a more or less
stable level in 2013 compared with 2012
* Precise forecast is not possible due to the highly volatile
nature of the retail turnover
* Expect recurring EBITDA to rise slightly in the second half
of the year compared with the same period in 2012
* Reached agreement on restructuring at Eurocorset; will see
departure of 29 employees in short term
* Non-recurring cost of the restructuring is EUR 1.7M, with a
payback period of around three years
* Spring 2014 Van de Velde remains optimistic with regard to
wholesale
* Convinced of long-term strategy especially in Europe, North
America