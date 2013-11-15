AMSTERDAM Nov 15 Van de Velde NV : * Expects to maintain consolidated turnover at a more or less stable level in 2013 compared with 2012 * Precise forecast is not possible due to the highly volatile nature of the retail turnover * Expect recurring EBITDA to rise slightly in the second half of the year compared with the same period in 2012 * Reached agreement on restructuring at Eurocorset; will see departure of 29 employees in short term * Non-recurring cost of the restructuring is EUR 1.7M, with a payback period of around three years * Spring 2014 Van de Velde remains optimistic with regard to wholesale * Convinced of long-term strategy especially in Europe, North America